Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 164,762 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Burney Co. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.81.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $173.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

