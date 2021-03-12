Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.73. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,666,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,605,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,451 shares of company stock worth $35,431,065. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

