El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Announces Earnings Results

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.41 million, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

