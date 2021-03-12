electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%.

electroCore stock remained flat at $$2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 835,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,207. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.62. electroCore has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

