Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Announces Earnings Results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. 4,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,344. The company has a market capitalization of $161.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.