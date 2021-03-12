Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Update

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the February 11th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,551,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EMHTF remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,415. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the production and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

