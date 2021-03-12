Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EMLAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.45. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370. Empire has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.