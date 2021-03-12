Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESRT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. 2,373,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,167.83, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.