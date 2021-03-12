ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 512.5% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,490. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.