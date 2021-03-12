Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Endesa in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS ELEZY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.02. 1,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

