Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%.

NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,866. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.

ERII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

In other news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 16,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $285,124.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $514,732.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,191 shares in the company, valued at $949,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,201. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

