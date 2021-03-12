Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

ERII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $18.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $514,732.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,191 shares in the company, valued at $949,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 43,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $626,434.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,932.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,201. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Energy Recovery by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

