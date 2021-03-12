Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

