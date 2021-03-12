Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stake Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Enova International worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Enova International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 47,678 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Enova International by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Enova International by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $873,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,289 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

