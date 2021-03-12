Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Enphase Energy worth $30,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Enphase Energy by 34.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $275,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 119.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,786 shares of company stock valued at $38,297,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

