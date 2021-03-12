Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $212.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $212.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.94.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $152.43 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 119.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,786 shares of company stock worth $38,297,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

