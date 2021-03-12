Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Up 161.5% in February

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 166,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

