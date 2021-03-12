EOS One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.30 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, EOS has traded up 2% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00006635 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.60 billion and approximately $2.30 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,772,919 coins and its circulating supply is 951,272,507 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

