EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by VTB Capital

VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,060. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.86. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $402.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,965 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.