EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Update

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EPRSQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 166,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,749. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

