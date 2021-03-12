Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $25,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 217,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.93. 54,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

