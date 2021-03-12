Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AerCap by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,110,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,101,000 after buying an additional 292,897 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in AerCap by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,258,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,523 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $180,167,000. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,108,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 147,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.38 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

