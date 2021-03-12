Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 925,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,991,805. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

