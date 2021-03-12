Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.06. 148,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,459. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.