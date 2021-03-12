Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,636 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on CAE from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,797. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 156.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

