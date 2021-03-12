Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,348 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,348 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.59. 9,072,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,297,889. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

