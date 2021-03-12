EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 7,761,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,169,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

