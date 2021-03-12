Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.16% of Equinix worth $101,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $13.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $636.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,856. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $697.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $732.08.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.