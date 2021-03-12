Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE EQNR opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,401 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 5.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,496,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,336,000 after buying an additional 363,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 70.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,738,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

