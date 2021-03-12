Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.48

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.48 and last traded at C$140.06, with a volume of 8850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$140.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$118.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at C$395,824. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total value of C$141,920.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,603 shares of company stock valued at $758,637.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

