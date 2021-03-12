Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Penn Virginia Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Penn Virginia in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 507,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 830.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 388,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 147.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 206,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 345,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

