Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XERS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.