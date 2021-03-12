Eric Singer Sells 67,939 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $678,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IMMR opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.88 million, a PE ratio of -222.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Immersion by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

