Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 28,925 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 28,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $7,476,823.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $277.04 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.96.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

