ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the February 11th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ERYP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,714. The company has a market capitalization of $153.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

