ESL Trust Services LLC Invests $1.09 Million in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,705 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. GlaxoSmithKline makes up about 0.4% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

