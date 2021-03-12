Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Up 95.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 95.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $511,610.69 and $3.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00049537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00653122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00065075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025728 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

