Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ERRFY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

