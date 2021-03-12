Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Chardan Capital

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price objective increased by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

EVLO stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 288,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $637.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 117,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

