Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EVRC opened at $2.55 on Friday. Evercel has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69.

Evercel Company Profile

Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company's printers include hardware and embedded software. It serves industrial marketplace, financial, and logistics and transportation industries.

