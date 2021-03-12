EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) PT Raised to $43.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $496,824.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,679.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,236.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,594.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,829,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

