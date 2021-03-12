Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Trading 18.9% Higher

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) traded up 18.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 18,513,676 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 4,669,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $237.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

