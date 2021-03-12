Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EVOK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 76,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,522. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

In other Evoke Pharma news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

