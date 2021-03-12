Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Exagen from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $262.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

In other news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $448,616.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,601 shares of company stock worth $3,898,711 over the last 90 days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exagen by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Exagen by 28.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exagen by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

