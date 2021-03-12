Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Up to $4.61

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $6.94. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 847,601 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $198.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Exela Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Exela Technologies by 723.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 414,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exela Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 18.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

