Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,702 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Shares of NFLX opened at $512.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $543.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.