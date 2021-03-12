Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $134.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

