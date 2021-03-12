Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,280 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 135,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 92,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 92,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $189.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

