Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,192 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 107,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 53,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,577,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,869. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

