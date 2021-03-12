Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22,854 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,854 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

